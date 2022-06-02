WATCH: Singer KK was rushed to hospital after complaining of chest pain

Indian singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, also known as KK, passed away at the age of 53 shortly after performing at a concert on Tuesday.

Moments before the untimely demise, India’s beloved singer was performing at the ‘Nazrul Mancha auditorium’ of Kolkata. While performing for a huge crowd, KK complained of chest pain and was rushed to the CMRI hospital in the city where was declared dead on arrival.

Now the last video of the singer being rushed from the concert venue has emerged on the internet. The excessively shared clip on social media sees the late singer being rushed to the hospital after complaining of chest pain during a concert.

The video sees KK taking hasty steps out of the auditorium towards the exit due to the unavailability of a stretcher. Millions of his fans have been outraged at the irresponsible behavior exhibited by the organizers and question, “Why was he made to walk, after he complained of chest pain.”

Several viral videos of the last moments also see the prolific singer wiping sweat and looking visibly uncomfortable. He even complained of the humid environment and working conditions of the air conditioners at the venue.

The concert-goers also cited the lack of proper management at the premise, with unchecked entries, resulting in the unmeasured crowd.

It is pertinent to mention that the case of ‘unnatural death’ has been registered by the Kolkata police to investigate the matter further. “We have started an investigation into singer KK’s death and a case of unnatural death has been registered with the New Market Police Station,” said an official.

“We are talking to the hotel authorities and scrutinizing CCTV footage to understand what had happened before he was taken to the hospital,” the police further stated.

