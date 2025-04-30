KKR respond to Kuldeep Yadav-Rinku Singh viral slapping incident

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday responded to the viral slapping incident involving Rinku Singh and Delhi Capitals’ Kuldeep Yadav following their IPL 2025 clash.

Fans were left stunned after a video went viral, showing Yadav slapping the KKR batter twice after their game at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.

Social media users called for a ban on the DC spinner after he ‘slapped’ Rinku Singh on the face twice during their post-match interaction.

The viral video of the incident showed Kuldeep Yadav slapping Rinku Singh on the cheek, leaving him surprised.

After a brief pause, the DC spinner slapped him again as the KKR batter’s expression shifted from amusement to discomfort, prompting a tense exchange between the two players.

However, KKR dismissed the viral incident as a playful banter between the cricketers who play together in India’s national side.

The franchise took to X to share a video, showing the close bond between the two players.

“Media (𝘴𝘢𝘯𝘴𝘢𝘯𝘪) vs (𝘥𝘰𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘯 𝘬𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘤𝘩 𝘬𝘢) Reality! 𝘎𝘦𝘩𝘳𝘪 𝘥𝘰𝘴𝘵𝘪 feat. our talented UP boys,” the captain of the video read.

Meanwhile, KKR kept their IPL 2025 playoff hopes alive with a victory over Delhi Capitals a day earlier.

The side has nine points from 10 matches and sits seventh on the points table.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are still strong contenders for the playoffs, with 12 points in 10 IPL 2025 games.