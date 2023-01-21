Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding festivities begin; first pictures out

The most-anticipated wedding festivities of actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have kickstarted in Khandala.

The very first big Bollywood wedding of 2023 has officially started and festivities are in full swing for the actor-cricketer duo at the Khandala property of Bollywood veteran and bride’s father Suniel Shetty.

While both families have remained tight-lipped about the affair, the first pictures of the Mandap put up at the scenic hill station mansion have surfaced on the internet.

Reportedly, the ceremonies will start in the evening today, January 21, with an intimate cocktail party, followed by mehendi and haldi events tomorrow. There is a sangeet night planned as well, while the lovebirds are said to exchange vows on the day after i.e. January 23, among close family and friends.

As per the recent reports from Indian media outlets, there will be 100 guests in attendance from both the bride and groom’s side, with a ‘no phone policy’ in place.

The Bollywood guestlist for the grand affair includes Jackie Shroff and family, Salman Khan (who launched Shetty in Bollywood with ‘Hero’), Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Kapoor siblings Arjun and Anshula.

Whereas cricketers’ close friends Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are expected to attend the ceremony with their actor wives.

It is pertinent to mention here that a video of Rahul’s Mumbai home being decked up ahead of the wedding made rounds on social media earlier this week.

To note, the celebrities never spoke about their relationship in media, however, made it public last year and have often been spotted together at events, as well as on the social media handles of their respective partner.

Meanwhile, on the career front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in the 2019 dramedy ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’, while KL Rahul is currently playing as vice-captain of the Indian national cricket team, and is also the skipper of the IPL team ‘Lucknow Super Giants’.

