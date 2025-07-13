Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion’s relationship goes public after Instagram reveal

Klay Thompson has finally gone public with his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion, confirming weeks of rumours.

The NBA star shared a photo on Instagram over the weekend that all but confirmed the two are now an item.

Though neither Klay Thompson nor Megan Thee Stallion have officially spoken about their relationship, fans are convinced they are dating after several pictures from their holiday together surfaced online.

Klay Thompson, 35, had already caused a stir earlier in the week when he was spotted in the background of a photo posted by Megan Thee Stallion.

That sparked further speculation, and now his own post seems to have sealed the deal. While the photo didn’t include face tags or close-ups, the setting and timing matched Megan’s previous uploads.

This marks a fresh chapter for both stars. Megan Thee Stallion, 30, was last linked to NBA player Torrey Craig of the Boston Celtics after they appeared together in a couple’s TikTok challenge.

Now, with Klay Thompson seemingly by her side, the three-time Grammy winner appears to have moved on.

The pair have been seen enjoying their holiday with smiles and relaxed energy, suggesting the bond is real.

Klay Thompson, known for his time with the Golden State Warriors, could now have Megan Thee Stallion cheering him on courtside if he plays closer to her home state of Texas.

She’s originally from San Antonio and may now be seen supporting him at future Dallas Mavericks games.

Read More: Matt Rife melts hearts with birthday post for girlfriend Mariah Morse

With both Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion being high-profile names in sports and music, their relationship is already becoming one of the most talked-about pairings this summer.

As of now, neither of them has given a public statement, but fans continue to keep a close watch on what comes next.