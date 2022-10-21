KMC begins work on city’s first solar park

KARACHI: Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator and Sindh government spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab performed the groundbreaking of Karachi’s first solar park project at Kidney Hill Park.

Taking to Twitter, Wahab announced that KMC has started work on its first solar park at Kidney Hill Karachi which will produce 100-kilowatt electricity.

“The initiative will help KMC produce clean energy which will then be set off for paying the electricity bill of street lights in KMC controlled areas,” he said.

#KMC has started work on its 1st solar park at Kidney Hill #Karachi which will produce 100 Kv electricity. This initiative will help KMC produce clean energy which will then be set off for paying the electricity bill of street lights in KMC controlled areas #ClimateChange pic.twitter.com/BlDZ6ShAJz — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) October 20, 2022

Later, in a statement, Wahab said the solar panels will start working within months and would be able to generate 100 kilowatts of electricity at a monthly cost of around Rs5 million.

PAKISTAN AIRPORTS TO SWITCH TO SOLAR POWER

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had announced to convert all Pakistan International Airports into solar power in phases.

The aviation authority decided to switch Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport to solar energy and also directed authorities concerned to prepare a feasibility plan in this connection.

Comments