KMC budget with ‘no new taxes’ approved

KARACHI: In a recent development, the annual budget of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) was approved after getting majority vote in a recent city council meeting, ARY News reported on Monday.

During his speech in city council meeting, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab stated that no new taxes have been imposed in this budget, emphasizing a commitment to financial stability without burdening citizens further.

Prior to the meeting, Mayor Wahab had sought detailed insights from the finance department immediately after Eid.

He proactively engaged with various stakeholders, including opposition leaders, to ensure a collaborative approach.

On Friday last week, he extended an invitation to the opposition leader through a formal letter, reaffirming that no new taxes would be introduced in the upcoming budget.

Mayor Wahab highlighted his inclusive approach, stating that he had not proposed any schemes for his union council, showcasing his impartiality.

He pointed out the constructive yet critical stance taken by the opposition, underscoring that his administration focused on addressing issues rather doing politics over ‘personalities’.

During discussions with the opposition leader, Mayor Karachi expressed his desire for a harmonious session.

He proposed that the Monday meeting should allow ample time for both his address and the opposition’s input on the budget, ensuring a balanced and thorough deliberation.