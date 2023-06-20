KMC cancels transfer, postings ordered after March 1

KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Tuesday issued a notification, cancelling all postings and transfers made after March 1, 2023, ARY News reported.

“All orders in respect of transfer/posting issued in favor of the Officers/Officials from March 01, 2023 are hereby cancelled/withdrawn,” stated a notification issued by KMC’s Senior Director of Human Resources Management.

The notification was issued on the instructions of newly-appointed Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab

It noted that officers/officials posted in pursuance of Government notification/orders are exempted from such directives and will continue to work as usual.

“This order shall not be applicable on such Officers, similarly, posted in place of rebred Officers/Officials transferred by the Government shall continue to work,” it added.

Read More: KMC Municipal Commissioner removed

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Murtaza Wahab took oath as Karachi mayor in a ceremony.

Election Commissioner (EC) Sindh Ejaz Anwar Chauhan administered the oath to Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad.

The ceremony was attended by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP local government (LG) representatives and others.

Outgoing Karachi Administrator Saif-ur-Rehman handed over a symbolic key of the city to Mayor Murtaza Wahab today.