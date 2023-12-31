26.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, December 31, 2023
KMC to establish City Museum at Denso Hall: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Mayor Murtaza Wahab has said that the work has been underway to establish Karachi Metropolitan Museum at historic Denso Hall building.

He said the KMC’s revenues were 1.2 billion in the last year of Waseem Akhtar as mayor adding that in last five months till November 30, KMC has earned one billion rupees with various reforms.

“Every single penny of the KMC will be spent over the people,” mayor said. “Historic buildings of the city were forget in the politics of prejudice,” Wahab said. “We will work on this historic heritage”.

He said there are museums in Pakistan, but no local government having any museum. The work has been underway with the assistance of technical experts to establish Karachi Metropolitan Museum at historic Denso Hall building, mayor said. “This museum will be opened for public on March 23, 2024,” he added.

“Someone spit with chewed Pan (betel leaf) over a beautiful picture of a child. Are we hating ourselves,” Wahab questioned. “Political banners and wall chalking have surfaced at Johar flyover and underpass,” he lamented.

Karachi Mayor called citizens to be conscious and aware as citizens of this great city.

