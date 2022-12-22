KMC launches anti-encroachment op near Jail Chowrangi

KARACHI: Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Thursday launched an anti-encroachment operation to retrieve encroached lands near Jail Chowrangi, ARY News reported.

According to KDA sources, the KMC store and water hydrant built under Jail Chowrangi have also been demolished, meanwhile, the administrator Dr Saifur Rehman stated that a park will be constructed on the vacated site.

The construction of the Urban Forest on Jail Chowrangi Flyover Loop has been started.

The operation will continue till the end of all encroachments near Jail Chowrangi and its surroundings, the administrator said.

Meanwhile, thousands of tons of garbage were also collected from Jail Chowrangi flyover loop, said the administrator.

