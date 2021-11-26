KMC launches drive-in cinema on beach

KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Friday launched an open-air drive-in cinema near Beach View Park, Clifton.

This was announced by Karachi Administrator and Sindh Government Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab in a tweet.

“Keeping COVID-19 and Karachi weather in mind, KMC has initiated a drive-in cinema experience with sunset cinema. Starting from tonight. Do check it out!” he tweeted.

Our #Karachi needs familiar entertainment. Keeping #COVID19 & Khi weather in mind, KMC has initiated a Drive-In Cinema experience with #sunsetcinema. Starting from tonight. Do check it out!#SunsetCinemaPK #KMC pic.twitter.com/XWOaIPuaLH — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) November 26, 2021

Murtaza Wahab said that the ‘Sunset Cinema’ will screen three shows of famous movies in six categories, including those based on classic novels and animated films, thrice a week, on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Arrangements had also been made for car parking for visitors to the cinema and 150 cars would be able to park around the cinema at the same time.

The KMC will run the cinemas on a no-profit-no-loss basis.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!