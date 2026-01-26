KMC to register cases against tree-cutting: Mayor Karachi

KARACHI: City Mayor Murtaza Wahab has decided to register case against cutting of trees while taking notice of the illegal tree cutting in the metropolis.

The mayor has directed the KMC horticulture department to register cases against the culprits involved in tree cutting in the city.

“Tree cutting is a crime and no one will be allowed to remove the environment-friendly trees,” Murtaza Wahab said.

Those involved in tree cutting on KMC’s roads will be tackled sternly, he said.

Wahab said that his city administration is increasingly promoting tree plantation in Karachi. “Urban forests are also being cultivated in parks under the KMC’s mandate,” Mayor added.

After recent news reports about tree cutting in the metropolis, a KMC spokesman denied cutting of trees by the city authority.

“The KMC has reported to the police about tree cutting,” spokesman said. “Trees have been slashed without permission of the KMC”, he said.

Those cutting trees in Gulshan Iqbal were not the KMC personnel, “the letter that surfaced belongs to the Gulshan Town”, KMC clarified.