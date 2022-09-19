KMC seals Karachi’s historic TMC Cricket Ground

KARACHI: The Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Monday sealed city’s historic TMC Cricket Ground, ARY News reported.

As per details, Assistant Commissioner Gulberg sealed TMC Ground, situated in Block 13 Gulberg Town, on directions of KMC Director Sports and Culture, Saif Abbas.

The cricket ground was sealed after KMC officials alleged TMC ground’s management of earning money by giving sports venue on rent.

The ground has facilitated national players including Sarfaraz Ahmed, Anwar Ali and Asad Shafiq.

Earlier, KMC took charge of Annu Bhai Park under the same charges.

