KMC seeks hike in municipal charges

KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) led by City Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has recommended increase in the municipal charges in K-Electric (KE) bills, ARY News reported.

The Municipal Utility Charges and Taxes (MUCT) rates would vary according to the consumption of the KE consumers. The KMC will present its recommendation to the City Council for approval to increase the municipal tax on K-Electric bills.

The proposed changes include raising the fee for 51 to 100 units from Rs 20 to Rs 50, and for 101 to 200 units from Rs 50 to Rs 100. Similarly, if the recommendation is approved, the consumers using 201 to 300 units would pay Rs 150 instead Rs 100.

Likewise, the charge for 301 to 400 units would increase from Rs 125 to Rs 200, while consumers using 401 to 500 units would pay Rs 225 instead of Rs 150.

Additionally, the KMC has suggested increasing the fee for 501 to 700 units from Rs 175 to Rs 275, and for usage above 700 units, the monthly fee would rise from Rs 300. For commercial consumers, the fee is set to go up from Rs 400 to Rs 550, while industrial consumers would face an increase from Rs 500 to Rs 750.

It is to be noted here that the KMC started collecting the unicipal Utility Charges and Taxes back in August 2025.

As per the agreement between the KMC and KE, the power utility will retain 7.5 percent of the collected amount, while 50 percent will be used to settle its dues to the KMC.

It is pertinent to mention here that the KMC owes around Rs 1.5 to KE in arrears.