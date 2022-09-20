KMC tax in power bills: MQM-P to raise issue with PM

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided to raise the issue of inclusion of Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) tax in electricity bills with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Talking to ARY News programme Bakhabr Savera, MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan condemned the collection of KMC tax through power bills, terming the move ‘cruel’.

Terming the K-Electric (KE) an anti-people institution, the MQM-P leader asked why the people of Karachi were suffering from the mistakes of the rules. “The party would oppose the decision on every forum,” he added.

He added that the public was already suffering high inflation but the government, instead of providing relief, has increased their burden. “The matter will be raised with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah,” he added.

Khawaja Izharul Hassan further said that the people of Karachi had to pay the most for using electricity compared to the rest of the country, and they were deprived of even basic facilities.

Earlier this month, it was reported that K-Electric started collecting taxes on behalf of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) from the citizens of Karachi through the monthly power bills.

According to details, K-Electric and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) reached a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collect municipal utility charges tax (MUCT), through electricity bills.

