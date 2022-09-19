KMC tax: KE unveils plan to overcome ‘garbage challenge’ in Karachi

KARACHI: The sole power company of Karachi, K-Electric said that it is considering ways to overcome the challenge of garbage in the city after the unusual way of protest of the citizens against KMC tax, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The K-Electric spokesperson said in a statement on the matter of the municipal utility charges tax (MUCT) or Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) tax, “The authority of imposing or removal of taxes lies with the federal and provincial governments.

“K-Electric is legally bound to follow the government’s instructions on implementation of taxes. Any further information about the utilization of municipal taxes is beyond KE’s scope. The KMC can however be contacted in this regard,” the press release said.

VIRAL: KARACHI CITIZENS START THROWING GARBAGE INSIDE K-ELECTRIC VEHICLES

“In the last few days, the unusual way of protest by citizens reveals how gigantic the problem of garbage is for the residents of Karachi. There is an absolute need to induce policies, such as waste-to-energy so that the garbage can be used in a beneficial and meaningful way.”

ٹیکس لگانے یا ہٹانے کا اختیار وفاقی و صوبائی حکومتوں کے پاس ہے، ترجمان کے الیکٹرک کے الیکٹرک مختلف ٹیکسوں کے حوالے سے حکومتی ہدایت کو ماننے کا پابند ہے،ترجمان کے الیکٹرک (1/3)@KElectricPk — Imran Rana, Spokesperson, K-Electric (@imranrana21) September 19, 2022

The spokesperson added, “As a responsible corporate citizen, K-Electric is also considering ways to overcome the challenge of garbage in the city through its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.”

After K-Electric’s move of imposing KMC taxes on electricity bills, several videos surfaced on social media that showed Karachi citizens throwing garbage inside the company’s vehicles and outsides the company’s offices.

READ: K-ELECTRIC IMPOSES KMC TAXES IN ELECTRICITY BILLS

Karachiites vented anger on K-Electric after the recent imposition of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) taxes through the electricity bills.

The citizens started registering complaints against the controversial move at the complaint centres and helpline 118 against the K-Electric management.

In September, K-Electric started collecting taxes on behalf of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) from the citizens of Karachi through the monthly power bills.

