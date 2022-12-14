KMC to provide every possible facility to people of Karachi: Administrator

KARACHI: Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman called a meeting on the progress of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Red Line and assured every possible facility to provide for the people of Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In other details, The newly appointed administrator of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) called a meeting upon the review of the traffic management plan developed for the BRT red line, a project of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA).

While keeping the Supreme Court order in mind regarding the Aladdin park site, the administrator gave his remarks that no commercial or other activities will be allowed on the Aladdin park site.

While addressing the meeting, he said, “The convenience of Karachiites is our priority, there will be no compromise upon it.”

He further added, “In the broader interest of the city in favor of the Red Line project, the administrator assured every possible facility to provide for the people of Karachi.”

