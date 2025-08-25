Kneecap cancel US tour dates

Irish rap group Kneecap announced the cancellation of its upcoming US tour dates on Monday, months after slamming Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

The group is widely known for their outspoken lyrics and political views, which have triggered many in the UK, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who said that it was not “appropriate” for them to be included in the Glastonbury line-up in June earlier this year.

Earlier this year, Kneecap also released a short video that shared insights into the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, featuring testimony from medical professionals and aid workers.

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, one of the group’s members, is also facing terror charges in the UK linked to an incident at a gig last November.

The Irish rap group has now announced that they were cancelling all 15 of their US tour dates due to the scheduling conflicts with band member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh’s next court hearing in London.

Kneecap said that they have to cancel all 15 tour dates in October “due to the proximity of our next court hearing in London to the first date of the tour”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KNEECAP (@kneecap32)

The four sold-out shows in Canadia’s Vancouver and Toronto will go ahead as scheduled, they said in a statement release on social media platforms.

“With every show fully sold out, to tens of thousands of fans, this is news we are sad to deliver. But once we win our court case, which we will, we promise to embark on an even bigger tour to all you great heads,” the Irish rap group added.

The band went on to promise that they will be coming up with “even bigger tour” for their fans.