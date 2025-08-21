Kneecap rapper appears in court on terrorism charges

Hundreds of supporters of Irish rap band Kneecap protested outside a London court on Wednesday, as one of the band members appeared charged with a terrorism offence for allegedly supporting Hezbollah.

Liam O’Hanna, 27, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was charged in May, accused of displaying a Hezbollah flag during a London concert in November.

He arrived at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London with other Kneecap members to cheers from a sea of supporters brandishing banners and chanting ‘Free Palestine’ and ‘Free Mo Chara’.

Wednesday’s hearing dealt with legal arguments, with the defence team seeking to have the charges thrown out on a legal technicality.

The court adjourned the case until September 26 for a decision.

Since the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah was banned in the UK in 2019, it has been an offence to show any support for it.

In recent months, Kneecap has grabbed headlines for provocative statements denouncing the war in Gaza and against Israel.