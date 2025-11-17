Knives Out 3 trailer reveals twisted new murder mystery with Daniel Craig

Netflix just dropped the first trailer for Knives Out 3, officially titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, and fans are already buzzing. Daniel Craig returns as the endlessly sharp and slightly quirky Detective Benoit Blanc, taking on what looks like his most dangerous and puzzling case yet.

The Knives Out 3 trailer sets the stage with a new character, a young priest named Jud Duplenticy, stepping into a parish led by the charismatic Monsignor Jefferson Wicks. From the first moments, it’s clear that something is very off in this small congregation.

The Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery cast is packed with colorful personalities; there’s Glenn Close as the devoted church lady, Thomas Haden Church as the cautious groundskeeper, Kerry Washington playing a buttoned-up attorney, and even Jeremy Renner as a doctor who might know more than he lets on. Add a rising politician, a writer, and a cellist to the mix, and you have a perfect storm for chaos.

A bizarre murder shakes the community, leaving Police Chief Geraldine Scott no choice but to call in Blanc. Daniel Craig’s detective is on the case again, picking apart tiny details, reading people like an open book, and chasing clues that most would miss.

For those keeping score, this will be the third entry in Rian Johnson’s hit murder mystery franchise. The first film, Knives Out, premiered in 2019 and became an instant classic. Its follow-up, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, hit Netflix in 2022, and now Daniel Craig is back for round three.

Each story is standalone, so you don’t need to have seen the previous films to enjoy the latest whodunnit. But let’s be honest, who wouldn’t want to see Daniel Craig’s Southern-accented detective back in action?

Knives Out 3 is set to premiere in select theaters on November 26, 2025, before hitting Netflix on December 12.