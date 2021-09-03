Know how to change WhatsApp wallpapers and modes for specific chats

Not many people know that WhatsApp allows personalizing chats by changing wallpaper for each of the chats specifically.

Via some steps within the app settings, you can change your wallpaper for the chats all at once, or set a specific wallpaper for a specific chat.

You can also choose wallpapers specific to dark or light modes, and dim your dark mode wallpaper.

The step-by-step guide here should help users to change the wallpaper for specific chats on WhatsApp.

Irish data privacy watchdog fines WhatsApp 225 mln euros

How to change the wallpaper for a specific chat on WhatsApp:

1: Open the chat on WhatsApp mobile whose wallpaper you want to change.

2: Tap on More options and then on Wallpaper.

Also, if you’re using dark mode, you can use the slider to dim your current wallpaper.

4: Select a wallpaper category, then select the image you want to set as your wallpaper.

You can also tap on Default Wallpaper to restore the default wallpaper setting.

5: Finally, tap on Set Wallpaper.

How to enable WhatsApp’s dark mode:

1: Tap on More options.

2: Go to the Settings.

4: Click on Chats.

5: Then go on Theme.

6: Select from the following options:

Dark: Turn dark mode on.

Light: Turn dark mode off.

System default: Enable WhatsApp dark mode to match your device settings. Go to device Settings > Display > turn Dark theme on or off.