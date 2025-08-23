Warner Bros. Secures Script for Kobe Bryant Movie

August 23, 2025: Warner Bros. Pictures has acquired a spec script centered on the gripping true story of NBA icon Kobe Bryant and his journey to joining the Los Angeles Lakers, as confirmed by Variety.

The script, tentatively titled “With the 8th Pick?”, was penned by screenwriters Alex Sohn and Gavin Johannsen, sparking interest from several studios and streaming platforms before Warner Bros. swiftly claimed it.

The Kobe Bryant movie dives into the dramatic events of the 1996 NBA Draft, where Bryant was selected 13th overall by the Charlotte Hornets, not the eighth pick referenced in the title. The Hornets later traded Bryant to the Lakers in exchange for Vlade Divac. Notably, the New Jersey Nets, holding the eighth pick, considered drafting Kobe Bryant but passed on the opportunity due to a decision by then-coach John Calipari, as recounted by Nets GM John Nash.

Described as a blend of “Moneyball” and “Air,” the film aims to capture the intensity and behind-the-scenes drama of Kobe Bryant’s draft day, mirroring the storytelling style of the recent Michael Jordan-Nike feature. The Kobe Bryant movie is still in early development, with no official comment from Warner Bros. regarding production details or potential partners.

Kobe Bryant, a five-time NBA champion, played his entire 20-year career with the Lakers, securing a three-peat in the early 2000s alongside Shaquille O’Neal and coach Phil Jackson. An 18-time All-Star and the 2007-2008 NBA MVP, Bryant retired in 2016. Tragically, he passed away in a 2020 helicopter crash alongside his daughter Gianna and seven others.

The scriptwriters, Sohn and Johannsen, are represented by Verve Talent and Literary Agency, with Sohn managed by Lit Entertainment Group and Johannsen by Gotham Group. While speculation about production partners has surfaced, sources indicate it’s too early to confirm third-party involvement.

This Kobe Bryant movie promises to celebrate the legacy of one of basketball’s greatest stars, offering fans a cinematic look at the pivotal moment that launched his legendary Lakers career.