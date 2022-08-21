Koh-e-Suleman hill torrents wreak havoc after heavy monsoon rain

RAJANPUR: Most of the hill torrents originated from Koh-e-Suleman range have become ferocious after heavy spell of monsoon rains in the region, the Flood Control Room stated here.

Kaha Sultan nullah roaring with flood stream of 40,905 cusecs, while another flood flow of 72,600 cusecs arriving from Chhachhar Pass, Flood Control Room said in a statement.

Another hill torrent from Kala Baga Khosar releasing a stream of 15,000 cusecs floodwater, while Nullah Suri South carrying another 4,000 cusecs water flow, Nullah Suri North 2,100 cusecs and Patok torrent with 900 cusecs of floodwater, according to the Flood Control Room.

Moreover, Zangi nullah also carrying 2,700 cusecs of flood stream, officials said.

The hill torrents raging with heavy flood flow could inflict heavy losses to the nearby settlements, officials have apprehended.

According to officials hill torrents originated from Suleman Mountain Range following recent heavy spell of monsoon rains were the ferocious most and affecting over 100,000 people besides damaging homes and crops in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur, the two districts sandwitched between hill torrents from mountains in the west and river Indus in the east.

According to reports, the water from Indus River did not touch the alarming levels as it did in 2010 floods, the hill torrents from Koh-e-Suleman did the most damage this year, leaving behind a trail of homelessness and material losses like livestock, crops and valuables in homes.

The floodwater swept away full or parts of many mud houses, cattle, and crops besides damaging transportation and communication infrastructure.

Officials said that, excessive monsoon rains over Koh-e-Suleman has triggered water flow through 13 hill torrents in DG Khan and Rajanpur districts that has played havoc with the life and property.

Comments