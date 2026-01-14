Kohat landslide leaves four people dead, two still under debris

KOHAT: Four persons were killed and two others under trapped the boulders after a landsliding incident in Qamar village in tehsil Gambat of Kohat.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the area after getting information about the landslide incident in Gambat.

The rescue teams retrieved four dead bodies trapped beneath the boulders from the spot after hectic efforts. The rescue workers were engaged in search of remaining two persons said to be trapped under the rubbles, officials said.

Widespread monsoon rains wreaked havoc in the country last year causing landslides in various parts of the country especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leaving several people dead after cloudbursts in mountainous regions resulting in several deaths.

Eight local volunteers were killed in a massive landslide while repairing a flood-damaged nullah in Gilgit, last year in August.

Several others sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals, where emergency services have been placed on high alert.

According to eyewitness accounts, the landslide struck suddenly as the volunteers were working to restore the damaged water channel.

Tonnes of earth and rocks buried multiple individuals, with police confirming that four people were pulled out alive but in critical condition.