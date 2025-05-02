Eight dead as vehicle plunges into ravine in Kohistan

RAWALPINDI: A horrific accident in Lower Kohistan claimed the lives of eight individuals, including three women and four children, as their vehicle plunged into ravine, ARY News reported.

As per details, the deceased family traveling from Lower Kohistan to Gilgit for a recreational trip, belonged to Kamalabad and Tulsa village in Rawalpindi.

The Lower Kohistan administration is facilitating the transfer of the bodies to Rawalpindi. Funeral prayers will be held in Tulsa village and Chakri, authorities confirmed.

In a separate incident, at least three people were dead and nine others sustained injuries when a speeding passenger van plunged into a ravine in Khairpur.

As per details, the accident took place near Khairpur Bridge in Anwarabad, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to nine others, according to police.

Initial investigations suggest that the accident occurred due to the driver losing control of the vehicle.

On March 26, it was reported that a single dump truck claimed the lives of four individuals in Larkana.

Following a string of fatalities in Karachi, dump truck accidents continue to cause chaos in Larkana too.

The most recent incident occurred on Airport Road, where a dump truck operated by Sindh Solid Waste Management tragically struck and killed a woman from Qutub Colony.

Rescue officials confirmed that she succumbed to her injuries at the scene.