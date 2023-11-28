Kohistan girl murder: ‘Uncle, cousins’ arrested by police

KOHISTAN: Police claimed to have arrested three suspects in the Kohistan girl murder case which include the slain girl’s paternal uncle, cousin and a relative, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Police have launched an investigation into the alleged murder of a girl by her own family after a video, featuring her and other boys, went viral on social media in Kolai-Palas district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Kohistan, ARY News reported Tuesday.

Kohistan police have arrested the slain girl’s paternal uncle, cousin and a relative. The arrested suspects will be presented before a local court on Wednesday (tomorrow), police said.

Moreover, the boy who appeared in the viral photos was also taken into protective custody by the police.

Police said that the boy namely Rehman Shah was produced before a magistrate today, however, he dissociated himself from the viral photos before the local court.

Police added that the department will seek assistance from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime wing to find the suspect who made the photos viral on social media.

According to police, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was contacted for probe after the pictures of girls and boys went viral on social media. The FIA will investigate the matter and will arrest the fake social media account operators.

Meanwhile, the police also conducted raids to arrest the culprits.

Talking to ARY News exclusively, District Police Officer (DPO) Mukhtiar Tanoli said that a video and separate pictures of two girls along with boys – who are said to have gone into hiding – went viral on social media on November 22.

On Nov 24, DPO Mukhtiar Tanoli said, one of the two girls was murdered by his father and uncle on the orders of a local jigra.

Fortunately, the police rescued the second girl and produced her before a local magistrate to record a statement. The girl said she felt no threat to her life by her family and wanted to go with them instead of being shifted to Dar-ul-Aman, the DPO added.

The district police officer claimed that pictures that went viral are ‘clearly edited’.

The body of the girl was shifted to a nearby health facility for doctors to carry out medico-legal formalities and was later handed over to the family.