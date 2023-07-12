31.9 C
Kohistan: Six people dead as jeep plunges into gorge

KOHISTAN: At least six passengers were killed when a jeep carrying nine passengers fell into a gorge near Barparo, Kohistan, ARY News reported, citing rescue sources. 

According to details, six people including three women and a girl were killed in the road crash near Barparo in Kohistan. Three other passengers sustained wounds. 

The police said the passenger jeep fell into a ditch while taking a turn near Barparo. The bodies of the dead and injured have been shifted to a local hospital۔

Read more: Rawalpindi: 4 charred to death as car falls into gorge, catches fire

In a separate tragic incident in the month of March, at least four people were charred to death after a car they were travelling in caught fire after plunging into a gorge in Rawalpindi.

Rescue sources relayed that a speeding car fell into a gorge off GT Road and caught fire, as a result of which four people were burnt alive.

