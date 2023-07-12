Kohistan: Six people dead as jeep plunges into gorge

KOHISTAN: At least six passengers were killed when a jeep carrying nine passengers fell into a gorge near Barparo, Kohistan, ARY News reported, citing rescue sources.

According to details, six people including three women and a girl were killed in the road crash near Barparo in Kohistan. Three other passengers sustained wounds.

The police said the passenger jeep fell into a ditch while taking a turn near Barparo. The bodies of the dead and injured have been shifted to a local hospital۔

