Kohli breaks another Tendulkar record

India ace batter Virat Kohli on Wednesday shattered yet another record of legendary Sachin Tendulkar in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He became the fastest to 16,000 runs in men’s List A cricket during the Delhi opening match.

Kohli reached the landmark in his 330th innings on his Vijay Hazare Trophy return. On the contrary, Sachin crossed the feat in his 391st innings.

With this, Kohli now holds the record for the fastest player to reach each set of 1000 runs from 10,000 onwards.

Fastest to 16,000 Runs in List A Cricket

Virat Kohli in 330 Innings

Sachin Tendulkar in 391 Innings

Gordon Greenidge in 422 Innings

Ricky Ponting in 430 Innings

Graham Gooch in 435 Innings

Viv Richards in 435 Innings

Nonetheless, Kohli hit 131 from 101 balls with the help of three sixes and 14 fours, which helped Delhi chase down a target of 299 against Andhra Pardesh in 37.4 overs.