Kohsar Complex set to become clean, green, smoke-free under new plan
- By Web Desk -
- Dec 20, 2025
ISLAMABAD – The Kohsar Complex, a central hub for federal ministries in the capital’s Red Zone, is set for a major overhaul to become a clean, green, and smoke-free facility.
In a high-level meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Saturday, officials finalized a comprehensive plan to modernize the complex. The initiative focuses on resolving long-standing issues such as parking chaos, lift malfunctions, and the lack of basic amenities for staff and visitors.
Key Highlights of the Transformation Plan
The meeting, attended by secretaries and representatives from all ministries housed in the complex, established a new roadmap for the facility’s management:
-
Sustainability & Climate Resilience: The minister emphasized making the building a “public-facing symbol of governance” by aligning it with national climate-resilience and sustainability goals.
-
Structured Responsibility: To avoid bureaucratic delays, Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani proposed a shared-task model. His ministry has offered to take the lead on building-wide cleanliness.
-
Outsourced Maintenance: To ensure professional standards, officials discussed outsourcing cleaning and maintenance services following a formal needs assessment.
-
Parking & Traffic Management: Rather than expanding the footprint, the focus will shift to a rigorous traffic management system to eliminate current congestion and disorganized parking.
-
New Amenities: Plans are underway to address the lack of basic facilities by introducing a cafeteria or coffee shop for employees and the public.
Minister Junaid Chaudhry noted that the complex should reflect professionalism and efficiency. “The Kohsar Complex is a symbol of our governance,” he stated, urging for a coordinated effort to improve the working environment.
Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Secretary of Maritime Affairs, echoed this sentiment, noting that the building’s challenges are common across all departments and can only be solved through “collective action” rather than isolated efforts by individual ministries.
The meeting concluded with an agreement on strict timelines for implementation. The shift toward a smoke-free and eco-friendly environment marks a significant step in the government’s effort to modernize public infrastructure within Islamabad’s Constitution Avenue.