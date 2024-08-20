Komal Aziz Khan remembers her late father

Actor-entrepreneur Komal Aziz Khan got emotional remembering her late father, whom she was closest to in her family.

During a recent outing on ARY Digital’s show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, Komal Aziz Khan spoke about the bond she shared with her late father and shared a touching anecdote from her childhood days when she had spilt boiling tea on herself.

Khan revealed that her father, who was a banker by profession, passed away eight years ago but is very close to her heart and she misses him dearly.

“I had a very special bond with my father during my childhood,” she began to share.

The actor furthered, “My father got married quite late in life when he was around 45, and I was born after 5 years of my parents’ marriage. I was a miracle baby and my father was 50 when I was born, so both of us sisters meant the world to him.”

“I would say he was unlike any other Pakistani father; was always involved in all of our little matters and would never turn down any of our requests,” Khan added.

The celebrity recalled an incident from her 2nd birthday when she got burnt with hot tea in her quest to reach the packs of balloons in the kitchen. She shared that, unlike the usual scenario, her father was the one who panicked to see his miracle baby in pain and fell unconscious, while her mother completed the first aid.

