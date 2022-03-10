‘Just looking at you’: Komal Meer receives love on Instagram post

Pakistan’s young actor Komal Meer shared the latest pictures on Instagram which went viral across social media platforms.

One of the most popular new faces of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Komal Meer took to the photo and video sharing site on Wednesday, to post some latest clicks of herself.

The ‘Benaam’ actor posed in a navy blue top and tinted makeup, as she gazed straight into the camera for the sunkissed pictures.

“Six photos of me just looking at you,” read the caption on the picture gallery which got thousands of hearts and numerous admiring comments from the users of the social app. Popular actor Zoya Nasir dropped a heart eyes emoji as well on the Instagram post.

The pageant winner is one of the most liked names from the new generation of actors, who also enjoys a huge fan base on her social media accounts. Komal regularly shares updates from her photoshoots, projects’ BTS as well as glimpses from personal life on Instagram.

Komal started her showbiz career with modeling and soon managed to make her way to acting jobs. She once revealed to have never thought of acting as a profession and haven’t watched a lot of dramas before her debut.

She also disclosed that her mother used to accompany her to sets and interviews in the initial days.

On the work front, Komal was last seen in ARY Digital’s ‘Benaam’ alongside Anoushey Abbasi, Shazeal Shoukat, Nadia Hussain Khan, Ghana Ali, and Noor Hassan among others.

