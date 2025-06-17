Komal Meer is not looking for a loyal partner

Showbiz starlet Komal Meer has stirred a social media debate, picking a man’s wealth over loyalty for marriage.

Komal Meer left social media divided with her bold answers when she clearly picked money over love and wealth over loyalty during her recent appearance on a digital show.

When asked to choose between the two, ‘Money or Love’, Meer replied, “Money.”

Upon being quizzed further, the ‘Benaam’ actor confessed that she would go for a ‘rich and disloyal’ partner rather than a ‘poor and loyal’ one. “Nobody is loyal nowadays,” she explained.

Her now-viral response has drawn a mixed reaction on social media. While a number of netizens tried to shame the actor, others couldn’t get enough of her honesty and praised Meer.

“At least she is honest with her answers. Everyone cheats nowadays,” a social user wrote, while another added, “It is better to cry in a BMW than on a cycle.”

On the work front, Komal Meer was last seen on the TV screens in the recently ended drama serial ‘Ae Dil’, co-starring Azaan Sami Khan. The Ahmed Bhatti directorial also featured Saad Qureshi, Hina Chaudhary and Gohar Rasheed in the ensemble cast.

