Komal Meer’s stylish photoshoot goes viral

The latest picture gallery of showbiz starlet Komal Meer is going viral across social media platforms.

The ‘Benaam’ actor turned to her account of the photo and video sharing application, Thursday night, and posted a new picture gallery of herself on the feed. “Putting a car emoji as the caption is all I can think of,” she wrote in the caption of the Insta post.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral pictures see Komal Meer in a stylish avatar at what seems to be an ad shoot. She wore a neon green full-sleeved top with a pair of mustard trousers. The no-accessories look was styled with monotoned makeup and perfectly done hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Komal Meer (@komallmeer)

The clicks received love from social users in the form of thousands of likes and heartening compliments for the celebrity.

Have a look at the comments section of the post.

Ufhhhh 🔥🔥🔥

You look like Marilyn Monroe a lot ❤️❤️❤️

Gorggg😍

Doll ❤️

Prettiest ❤️

Komal Meer enjoys massive fandom on her official social media handles where she frequently treats her thousands of fans with glimpses of her personal as well as professional life. Also read: Noor Zafar Khan looks elegant in traditional attire View this post on Instagram A post shared by Komal Meer (@komallmeer) On the professional front, Komal Meer started her showbiz career with modelling and soon paved her way to acting jobs. She was last seen in ARY Digital’s ‘Benaam’ alongside Anoushey Abbasi, Shazeal Shoukat, Nadia Hussain Khan, Ghana Ali, and Noor Hassan among others.

Comments