Komal Rizvi spills details of abusive marriage and divorce

Actor-singer Komal Rizvi spilt heart-wrenching details of her abusive marriage with her ex-husband for four years.

In her recent podcast appearance with host Nadir Ali, the ‘Nachley’ host shared her ordeal of four long years of being in an abusive marriage, where she suffered physical and emotional trauma at the hands of her ex-husband.

Being apprehensive to share initially, Rizvi later spilt her gut on the matter and revealed that she entered into a semi-arranged marriage at the age of 21, which lasted for four years. “I moved to UAE after marriage and a year later, we shifted to Oman, where I stayed for three years,” she told the host.

Speaking about the relationship, Rizvi reflected upon the ‘biggest mistake’ of our society that it does not teach a girl about the boundary which should not be crossed by anyone to breach her space.

She said, “Similarly, in any case, I wasn’t taught this. I was taught to abide by my husband and his parents, but I was oblivious to the other aspect which is to fight for your rights.”

“I was manipulated that if I would be more loving and giving to him, things would get better,” the celebrity noted, adding an anecdote, where would get hit by a frying pan on her head upon serving cold food.

She shared another incident where she called the cops in Oman after being hit by her ex-husband, who did not take any action against him, citing the matter as domestic.

Rizvi mentioned that she was ‘trapped’ in an abusive marriage for four years, which is her only regret and not the divorce. She said that she only feels upset about the fact that she stayed in that relationship for years despite the abuse during the very early days.

