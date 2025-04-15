Korangi Creek fire extinguished after 18 days

KARACHI: The unexplained fire that had been raging in Korangi Creek for the past 18 days has suddenly dosed, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing officials.

According to details, the fire first broke out on March 29 and continued to burn uncontrollably despite repeated attempts by the fire brigade to extinguish it.

Authorities had earlier stated that the fire could not be put out using water, prompting the declaration of an emergency.

The Sindh government maintained continuous contact with relevant departments and reviewed the situation on a daily basis due to the fire’s persistent intensity.

In response, the Ministry of Energy formed a high-level investigative committee comprising experts from OGDCL, PPL, and PRL.

Earlier, the authorities hired services of the US experts for the fire in Korangi area of Karachi.

The petroleum ministry hired a US company’s services after the chief secretary Sindh intervened into the matter, a spokesperson said.

“Technical teams of the Pakistan Petroleum and the UEPL jointly visited and inspected the affected area,” chief secretary’s spokesperson said.

The team comprises of drilling and safety experts inspected the site and observed intensity of fire at the place, spokesman said.

The dig-hole at the place has further expanded and hot water being discharged from it. “The experts are consulting over a strategy to fill the well with cement,” spokesman said.