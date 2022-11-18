Silk: Korean-American superhero to debut on small screen

Silk, a Korean-American superhero, will be coming to MGM+ and Amazon Prime Video in a live-action television series based on Sony Pictures’ universe of Marvel characters, Amazon said Thursday.

Deal terms were not disclosed for this first installment in a multi-series agreement Amazon struck with Sony.

‘Silk: Spider Society’, created by the team behind the Academy Award winning ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’, will debut in the United States on the MGM-owned cable network that will take on the parent company’s name, MGM+, next year. It will be distributed globally on Prime Video in more than 240 countries.

The story follows Cindy Moon, a Korean American bitten by the same spider that bit Spider-Man Peter Parker, as she escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming a superhero ‘Silk’.

Angela Kang, a Korean-American television writer and producer who is showrunning ‘The Walking Dead’, will serve as showrunner. She developed the series with ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ producers Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal, who will serve as executive producers.

