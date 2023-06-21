Korean singer Choi Sung-bong dies by suicide

South Korean singer Choi Sung-bong passed away at the age of 33, after sharing an apparent suicide note on his personal YouTube channel.

As per the reports from local media outlets in Korea, Choi Sung-bong, 33, who rose to fame after debuting in ‘Korea’s Got Talent’ in 2011, where he was placed second, was found dead at his home in the Yeoksam-dong district of Southern Seoul on Tuesday, after sharing an alleged suicide note, confirmed the officials.

Police speculate that the prominent singer had decided to commit suicide as he uploaded a farewell message on his YouTube channel earlier this week.

Reportedly, Choi had a troubled upbringing and was out of school at a young age as he couldn’t afford tuition fees. After getting his musical training from Jeong-So Park for free, he participated in ‘Korea’s Got Talent’, where he placed second with a close margin to the top spot.

After receiving worldwide acclaim for his stint, Choi cracked a deal with a Korean label to publish the best-selling memoir about his journey from ‘an impoverished youth to internet fame’.

However, his fame took a turn when he launched a public fundraising campaign in 2021 claiming he was in need of money for treatment of multiple forms of cancer. The episode later turned out to be a hoax, as reported by a Korean agency.

As per the latest report, Choi apologized for his ‘foolish mistake’ in the farewell note and confirmed that he had returned all the donations he received under false pretences.

