Kotri-Jamshoro track flooded, suspends railway traffic

JAMSHORO: The railway track has submerged at another spot on the Jamshoro-Manjhand-Sann railway line amid the spell of heavy rainfall in the region, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Railway traffic has been suspended on the line from Kotri to Dadu and Larkana as Sindh being lashed by above normal monsoon rains.

Floodwater has washed away railway track at three different spots and railway traffic has been suspended for six days now.

According to reports, railway staff working to repair the track to restore railway traffic on the line.

Earlier on Saturday it was reported that the railway track from Kotri to Larkana has submerged in floodwater suspending the railway traffic on Kotri to Sehwan, Dadu and Larkana route.

Mohenjo Daro Express train service has been suspended owing to flash floods and drowning of the railway track under the Indus River after unprecedented monsoon rains in the country.

It is to be mentioned here that Mohenjo Daro Express begins from Kotri to end its journey at Rohri while chugging through Sehwan, Dadu, Mohenjo Daro, Larkana, Sukkur and Rohri.

Recently, Chakra Railway Station in Nasirabad district of Balochistan submerged in floodwater after heavy monsoon rains.

Flash floods have wreaked havoc with the transportation sector and disrupted movement.

Comments