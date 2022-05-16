Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot?

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian legally married musician drummer Travis Barker, according to sources.

A foreign news agency, quoting its sources, reported the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian with Travis Barker took place on Sunday.

They said “I Do” in a ceremony in presence of family members and friends. A source said it had to happen before their Italian wedding ceremony, which is just around the corner.

Related – ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ comes to a tearful end

“They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon,” the source said as quoted in the report. “All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited.”

They were dating for less than a year before their engagement happened in October 2021 at a beach in California’s Montecito town. The event was captured for The Kardashians on the OTT platform Hulu.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s previous wedding took place after the 2022 Grammy Awards at One Love Wedding Chapel but it was not legal. It was officiated by an impersonator of the late great musician Elvis Presley.

They did not get a marriage license and Courtney Kardashian admitted to it not being an official wedding. They are both parents also.

Comments