Kourtney Kardashian opens up about an ordeal that became a reality

Kourtney Kardashian revealed a robbery ordeal, making her assumption come true.

In recent episode, Kourtney Kardashian on The Kardashians, revealed why the robbery timing was odd. She further stated, “We had just had that conversation at lunch, we were saying that, if we were ever getting robbed, that we would say, ‘Take whatever you want.

She emphasised how the timing of the robbery coincidentally aligned with the day she assumed of robbery “It was just so crazy”.

Kim recalled that at that time she had her older sister in mind at the time of the incident. She further unfolded the details that her sister was tied up and held at gunpoint and was “sure I was going to be raped”. She said during her testimony in May, she feared the robbers might kill her, and Kourtney would come home to find her dead when she returned home.

She reflected during a confessional on the moments during the robbery, “I said a prayer”. “I always know that there’s a bigger plan, and it’s always God’s plan, and so you kind of make peace with that. No matter what, it’s going to be okay”.

The mom of four has previously said that she’s grateful she was the one who was targeted over her other sisters.

“I remember you said, ‘Thank god it happened to me, because if it had happened to anyone else, they wouldn’t have been able to survive, and it wouldn’t have happened the same way, ‘” her mom, Kris Jenner, recalled on a 2023 episode of The Kardashians.

Kim remembered that comment clearly. When it was done, I was just like, thank God it was me and not one of my sisters,” she said. “Because it would f— them up for life”.

“I don’t know anyone who could’ve handled what you did,” Kris said. “I’m so proud of you, every single day, for the way that you live your life. I wish everybody knew how beautiful and delicious your heart is, and they would never say one bad thing about you”.