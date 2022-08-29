Kourtney Kardashian receives flak for daughter’s makeup tutorial

American socialite and media personality Kourtney Kardashian has been receiving heat online after a makeup tutorial starring her daughter Penelope Disick went viral.

It happened so when the eldest of the infamous Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kourtney published a now-deleted short video on the TikTok handle which she shares with her daughter, Penelope Disick.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The makeup tutorial – for a change – sees none of the beauty experts out of the Kardashian siblings but rather, Penelope, 10, as she flaunted her skills with brushes and cosmetics. The girl is seen using some serum to prep the skin before she jumped onto concealer, eyeshadow and mascara, finishing the look with a swipe of blush and mascara.

The clip invited great criticism toward Kardashian for introducing makeup to her daughter at a such young age and was immediately taken down after that. However, the tutorial is still available online and is widely circulated on social media platforms.

A number of social users took this opportunity to roast the newly-married Kourtney over her parenting style. One of the Twitter users wrote, “Well when you grow up in a house full of vain women, I didn’t even think about using makeup until I was 16 years old.”

“Do these kids ever study?” another handle of the micro-blogging site questioned.

“This is more than a little girl playing with makeup- this is a child trying to compete with all the other women around her: ‘Looks & body is the most important thing in life,” noted the third user.

“I wonder when she’ll start following in her aunts’ footsteps and have plastic surgery to look like Kim,” a fourth wondered.

For those unversed, Penelope Scotland is the second-born, and the only daughter of Kourtney Kardashian with her ex-partner, Scott Disick.

Comments