Kourtney Kardashian tried to steal sister Kim’s spotlight?

American socialite and reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has been accused of trying to steal the spotlight from her younger sister Kim, after the latter celebrated a major career milestone.

It happened so, when Kim Kardashian, who has recently completed her legal apprenticeship and graduated from law school, after 6 years, turned to her Instagram handle on Friday, to share some glimpses from her intimate backyard ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel, attended by close friends and family, in addition to her mentors.

Along with the photos, the SKIMS founder also penned a heartfelt note in the caption, which read, “Six years ago, I embarked on an unconventional path to pursue my dream of becoming a lawyer. It wasn’t easy, and it took longer than planned, but I never gave up.”

“This experience has shaped me profoundly, and I’ll carry its lessons with me forever. Here’s to celebrating resilience and new beginnings,” added the second-eldest of the infamous Kardashian-Jenner clan.

However, it was only a few hours after Kim’s graduation celebratory post that her elder sister, Kourtney, turned to the social platform to drop some unseen pictures from her wedding ceremony to Travis Barker in 2022.

While most of the Kardashian’s fans showered their love on both posts, some of the loyal fans of the beauty mogul accused her eldest sibling of attempting to steal her spotlight.

“Couldn’t let kim have the spotlight could you?? Smh,” a social user commented on Kourtney’s post, while another wrote, “Ofcourse you had to steal Kim’s spotlight!!!”

