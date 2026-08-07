Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s husband, Travis Barker revealed why the couple decided to open up about their traumatic experience in his new documentary.

During a recent interview on The New York Times podcast, Travis Barker shared why he and his wife, Kourtney chose to talk about their miscarriage on camera.

He shared they knew people would be able to benefit from hearing it or relate to the experience. He explained further, “When there’s things that can benefit people or help people relate to something, I think that’s always like a green light, especially, she’s always trying to do something like that”, he explained.

“Our journey of miscarriages and then IVF and it’s failed, resulting in us having a baby naturally, like I feel like that’s a story that so many people can relate to.”

He also stated that the interview style of his documentary made it easier for them to open up about the moment in their lives. “The way the documentary happens is through a series of interviews. I’ll say something, and then they’re like, ‘Oh, well tell me more about that,’ ” he said. “And that’s how that came up.”

Together, Barker and Kardashian Barker share a blended family of nine. The couple welcomed their first child, son Rocky Thirteen, in November 2023.

Kardashian Barker also shares sons Reign, Mason, and daughter Penelope with ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile, the musician shares son Landon, 22, and daughter Alabama, 20, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also has a very close bond with stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, the daughter of Moakler and boxing champ Oscar De La Hoya.

Read More:Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker reveals heartbreaking pregnancy loss

During a February 2025 episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian Barker opened up about how their family has adjusted to living under one roof.

“I feel like blending, in the beginning, is a lot of adjusting for each person,” she said at the time. “Us in their space and then us being out of our space and into a new space. But it’s really good, but I do want to get this going. And my stepkids have lived in their home for their whole lives. It’s new, all living together in one house, which is nice. It is change, but I think we’re at a really amazing place with it.”

Back in June, Kardashian Barker shared a black-and-white snap of Rocky and his siblings Penelope and Reign enjoying each other’s company. In an Instagram carousel, one cute snap showed Penelope lying on the floor and playing on a tablet as Reign lay on top of her and Rocky sat on top of him. “June gloom, “ Kardashian Barker captioned the carousel.

The Lemme co-founder also shared some mother-son moments with her youngest son, including a stroll on the beach and a trip to a diner. In the latter, Kardashian Barker pouted as she snapped a mirror selfie in a booth while Rocky sat on her lap with a heart emoji covering his face. The little one wore a gray camouflage-style T-shirt, while she rocked a black shirt and wore her hair in bangs.