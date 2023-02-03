KP AAG resigns in protest over AG’s removal

PESHAWAR: The Additional Advocate General (AAG) Shumail Aziz on Friday resigned in protest over the Advocate General (AG) Shumail Butt, ARY News reported.

As per details, the AAG wrote a letter to the caretaker minister Muhammad Azam Khan.

He informed the CM that he is resigning as a protest after the AG Shumail Butt was sacked from his post illegally.

The AAG further said that the CM should consider the letter as my resignation and accept it.

He maintained that there are court verdicts on the posting and transfers.

Earlier, the federal government also removed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Secretary Shahzad Khan Bangash from his position, following the suicide blast at a mosque in Peshawar’s Police lines area.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahzad Khan Bangash has been replaced with Imdadullah Bosal.

In a notification issued, KP chief secretary Shahzad Khan Bangash has been directed to report to the establishment division.

