KP affected owing to Faiz Hameed's 'cup of tea': Kundi

PESHAWAR: “Our province has much affected owing to Faiz Hameed’s cup of tea,” Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi said on Thursday.

“Faiz Hameed’s cup of tea has become very expensive to us,” Faisal Karim Kundi said here today.

He said the ‘founder’ is not a creature that could not be punished.

Governor Kundi said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been a sensitive province and it is essential to curb terrorism. “Nothing is superior to the state,” he said.

“The state comes first before the politics,” KP governor said. “The founder should be kept at some other place,” he opined. Islamabad and Rawalpindi regularly closed because of the PTI, Kundi said.

“I will request the Punjab government to take some decision,” Governor KP added.