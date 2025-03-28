KP govt allocates over Rs4bln in development funds for merged districts

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to release over Rs4 billion in development funds for merged districts, ARY News reported.

According to an official document, the Finance Department has allocated over Rs billion in funds for projects under the 2024-25 fiscal year.

A total of Rs43.7 million has been sanctioned for development schemes in merged districts, including Rs21.98 million under the Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP) and Rs21.71 million under the Annual Development Program (ADP).

Additionally, Rs136 million has been allocated for local government projects under the annual development plan.

Key sectoral allocations include Rs1 million for multi-sectoral development, Rs40 million for population and relief rehabilitation under AIP, Rs250 million for road construction under ADP, and over Rs178 million under AIP.

The health sector will receive Rs100 million under ADP and Rs200 million through AIP, while primary education has been allotted Rs50 million under ADP and Rs150 million under AIP.

Last year, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance ministry approved the release of Rs 3.14 billion for the merged districts, to boost development in the region.

As per detail, the substantial allocation will support various sectors, including agriculture, education, energy, health, and infrastructure. The funds will be distributed across different sectors, with Rs 65 million earmarked for agricultural development, Rs 284 million for primary and secondary education, and Rs 200 million for higher education.