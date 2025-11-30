KP announces cash grants for minority communities

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Department has announced a special cash grant programme for members of non-Muslim minority communities, including Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, the Kalash people, and others.

According to a notification issued by the Minority Affairs Department, applications have been invited from deserving individuals belonging to minority communities for financial assistance.

The notification states that eligible individuals may apply for assistance under several categories, including dowry grants, financial support for widows, and aid for orphans.

Applicants must be permanent residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and possess a valid KP domicile, the department clarified.

For applications related to educational expenses of orphan children, the NADRA-issued death certificate of the father must be attached, the notification added.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Thursday said that his government legislating to extend protection to street vendors.

KP CM Sohail Afridi has said that the government has prepared the draft of the first street economy legislation “Ahsas cart vendors employment protection bill 2025”.

Talking here chief minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the first province to legalize the rights of cart vendors.

Chief minister said that under the proposed legislation anti-encroachment action will be prohibited against cart vendors without issuance of notice.

He said the legislation will ensure vendors access to microfinance credit, insurance and emergency support. “Cart vendors will be provided secured vending zones, rights and legal cover under the law”.