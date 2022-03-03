KP announces Disparity Reduction Allowance for govt employees

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Thursday has announced a 15% Disparity Reduction Allowance to all government employees with effect from March 1.

The announcement was made by the minister for finance Taimoor Saleem Jhagra via video message. Jhagra said KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had approved in principle to follow the federal government in a Disparity Reduction Allowance of 15%, from March 1.

The disparity reduction allowance will be given to those employees only, who are not receiving any other allowance.

Mr Jhagra said he had held a meeting with the provincial finance secretary and that all paperwork would be completed soon and the file will be sent to KP CM for the final approval.

Read more: Go Petroleum announces 50% salary raise for employees

He said the chief minister would make a formal announcement and relevant notifications would be followed in this regard.

It may be noted that, earlier, the government issued an Office Memorandum (OM) for the provision of a 15 per cent Disparity Reduction Allowance for government employees from grade 1 to 19 with effect from March 1, 2022.

Comments