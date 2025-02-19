KP announces head money for 14 terrorists in Kurram

KURRAM: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has fixed head money for 14 terrorists in Kurram estimated at around Rs 130 million, ARY News reported

A notification has been issued in this regard, reflecting e specific bounties for each terrorist, specifically Kazim whose head money is fixed at Rs 30 million.

The remaining 13 terrorists have bounties ranging from Rs 1 million to Rs 10 million. The information providers’ names will be kept confidential, the notification read.

This decision comes as part of the government’s strengthened efforts to fight terrorism in the region. The bounties on the heads of terrorists in Kurram are aimed at motivating the public to provide crucial information that could lead to the capture of these terrorists in Kurram.

By offering important financial incentives, the authorities aim to collect actionable intelligence to eradicate terrorist networks operating in Kurram.

Recently, police operations conducted in various areas of Kurram have resulted in the arrest of 10 terrorists. According to police reports, these terrorists were involved in an attack on a convoy on February 17. The suspects were taken in custody from different locations within Kurram. They have been transferred to a secret location for further questioning.

The police in their ongoing efforts have continued their search for additional militants connected to the convoy attack. The authorities have intensified their efforts to ensure the safety and security of the region, with more operations planned in the coming days. The community is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed involvement of external forces in strife torn Kurram district of the province.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that foreign elements providing arms and ammunitions to keep the conflict continuing. He said external forces intending to set entire Pakistan on fire. “But we didn’t step back. No terrorist will remain alive,” he said.

Chief Minister KP said that the government has started work to secure the whole Kurram district including roads. “CCTV cameras, costing two billion rupees, being installed in the district,” he said. Other stringent measures also being taken to step up security”.