KP announces to operate govt schools under public-private contract

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Education department announced to operate government schools under public-private partnership, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, KP Education department decided to operate the government owned schools under public-private partnership, aiming to enhance the quality of education and improve overall performance.

The Secretary of Education has expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of administrative officers and teachers within the KPK Education Department.

The KP education department announced that the public-private partnership project has been successfully completed. In the initial phase, specific schools will be operated under this partnership.

The decision to implement the project aims to ensure ownership of government schools.

