KP anti-corruption dept arrested 141 govt employees in 2022, says report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) anti-corruption department has arrested 141 government employees in 2022, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the KP anti-corruption report 2022, a total of 1561 complaints of corruption were received from the province.

The anti-corruption department has recovered Rs 60 million from the arrested government employees

The report stated that 16 first information reports (FIRs) were also registered in different cases by the anti-corruption department.

Moreover, hundreds of officers and other employees of government departments were nominated in this report.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) initiated an investigation into alleged corruption in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar.

In a Call-Up notice, the accountability bureau said the former DG PDA will be investigated over alleged corruption in the project.

